Man jailed after punching baby in head as he lay in cot

A man has been jailed after assaulting a baby boy in Walsall and leaving him with lifelong brain damage.

D uring the attack in 2018 Jordan Cattell punched the baby numerous times in his head while he lay in his cot, causing multiple skull fractures and haemorrhaging.

The baby, who was 10-months-old, survived the ordeal but will need full time care for the rest of life due to his disabilities.

West Midlands Police said when questioned by officers, Cattell, 25, claimed that the baby had fallen over, creating a story in an attempt to cover his actions.

Cattell of Selborne Road, Handsworth was found guilty at an earlier hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court and has now been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Detective Constable Lucy Simpson from West Midlands Police Public Protection Unit said: “This was an upsetting case, particularly as it has such a long-lasting effect on the victim, at the time a small, innocent baby.

“The sustained injuries have impacted the victim’s life, leading to lifelong disabilities.

“It has taken years of hard work to bring this case to court and I’m glad Cattell has been put behind bars for a significant period of time.”

