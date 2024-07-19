Sutton Coldfield police station has been added to the property listings website Rightmove, complete with holding cells and a custody suite.

Located on the Lichfield Road, the building has been put on the market after it was deemed "too big" for local law enforcement.

Though the price is not mentioned, the listing says it is a "prime development opportunity" for the future.

The four storey building comes with a reception, offices, locker rooms, a custody suite, holding cells and storage. The premises also include a separate single storey block.

The custody area, as listed on the website. Credit: KWB

The office itself is 3,692 square feet and is located on 39,737 square feet of land.

The listing boasts of its close location to Sutton Coldfield railway station and of the "affluent local residential area".

The decision to put the station up for sale was apparently made because it was "too large for the needs of front line policing".

The force say they have since moved to a more "appropriate, proportionate and fit-for-purpose base", according to the office of the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner.

The decision to move the force, which would also cut operating costs, was made back in 2018 but the news was officially announced in 2023.

The station is one of many police stations that are closing across the region, with the likes of Harborne Police Station on Rose Road and Ladywood Police Station on Ladywood Middleway also closing their doors.

