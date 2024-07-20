A search operation for a missing person in the River Trent in Nottingham has moved from rescue to recovery.

Emergency services were first called shortly after 2pm to the river near the Wilford Toll Bridge.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five appliances, a water rescue unit and a command support vehicle to the scene.

They called on people to avoid the area while they resolve this incident.

Shortly before 4:30pm the Fire and Rescue Service said "Following an extensive search of the area rescue operations have now concluded and the incident has been handed over to Nottinghamshire Police."

Road closures in the area have been lifted and firefighters have left the scene.

