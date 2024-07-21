Police have confirmed that the body of a man has been recovered from the River Trent in Nottingham.

Emergency services were called to Wilford Toll Bridge, Victoria Embankment, around 2.15pm on Saturday (20 July) following reports a man had entered the water.

After a lengthy search by officers from the force’s dive team, assisted by other policing teams and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, the body of a 44-year-old man was found.

Inspector Dan Buckle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “My thoughts are with this man’s family at this incredibly sad time. They are being supported by officers.

“Members of the emergency services who took part in the search yesterday should be commended for their professionalism.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

