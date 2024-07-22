Boy, 10, suffers two broken legs after being hit by car in Birmingham

A ten-year old boy has suffered two broken legs after being hit by a car in Birmingham.

It happened at the junction of Sir Harrys Road and Pershore Road, just after 6pm on Sunday 21st July.

West Midlands Police teams have now started an appeal for witnesses.

Officers say the child was on an e-scooter, when a white Audi convertible mounted the pavement.

The driver took the boy to hospital, and then left before contact details were taken.

The boy will need surgery and faces months of rehabilitation.

Police said they are exploring CCTV and have examined the scene.

They are speaking to local residents and shopkeepers, and say they are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage.