A man has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after killing another man in Birmingham.

Matthew Lynch who was 43, was found with serious head injuries in the garden of an address on Ashwin Road in Handsworth, on the 11th July 2023.

33-year old Kyle Doughty was arrested at the scene and then detained under the Mental Health Act.

Forensic investigators found a blood-stained knife from a black bin bag in the garden and blood-stained clothing, which belonged to Doughty.

He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on the 19th July, where he was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at an earlier hearing.

Ashwin Road Credit: BPM Media

“We just hope that no family has to go through what we have been through"

Matthew’s family paid tribute to him, saying:

“A big part of our hearts have been taken and will never be replaced.

“Matthew was loved by his family and friends and he touched the hearts of everyone who knew him.

“He will be sorely missed and although we will never get to speak with him again he will never be forgotten.

“We find comfort in the sentencing .... and now hope as a family we can now start to heal and move forward.

“We would like to thank both Counsel and the Judge for their compassion in dealing with this case and those who initially attended the scene of the incident.

“We just hope that no family has to go through what we have been through the past year.”

"Ultimately we may never know the reason why Matthew was killed that day"

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes from the West Midlands Police homicide unit said:

“Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family who unfortunately despite Doughty’s plea are still without any real explanation for what happened.

“CCTV footage shows Doughty and Matthew having a minor altercation in the garden moments before his death but ultimately we may never know the reason why Matthew was killed that day.

“However, I am pleased the Doughty admitted his horrific crime which spared Matthew’s loved ones from the ordeal of a trial.”