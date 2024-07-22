Nottinghamshire Pride 2024: Full list of city centre road closures for parade

Thousands of people will be gathering in Nottingham city centre on Saturday, July 27, for Nottinghamshire Pride.

The annual LGBTQ+ parade will begin at the junction of Lister Gate and Castle Gate (outside M&S) at 11am and will head through the city to its new end point at Sneinton Market Square.

There will be a number of road closures ensure the safety of the crowd, which last year was 9,000-strong.

Some closures will affect transport services including the tram and Nottingham City Transport buses.

This year's parade will be in waves, with 15-minute intervals to prevent bottlenecks.

Full list of road closures and approximate timings:

The below streets will be closed for the duration of the parade (from 11am):

• Low Pavement/Albert Street junction

• Castle Gate/Albert Street junction

• Hounds Gate, junction with Wheeler Gate

• Wheeler Gate

• Friar Lane/Beast Market Hill junction

• Fletch Gate/Victoria Street junction

• Victoria Street

• George Street/Old Lenton Street junction

• George Street

• Old Lenton Street

• Broad Street (Old Lenton Street end to Carlton Street end)

• High Cross Street

• East Street and Western Street junction with High Cross Street

• Brightmoor Street

• Nelson Street – ROAD CLOSED ALL DAY

• Gedling Street – ROAD CLOSED ALL DAY

• Brook Street/Bedford Row junction – ROAD CLOSED ALL DAY

The below streets will be closed whilst the parade crosses from Goose Gate to Gedling Street (estimated to be from 11.30am).

Each crossing is estimated to last 15 minutes, with the roads being re-opened for approximately 15 minutes whilst the next wave of the parade approaches:

• Hollow Stone/Fisher Gate junction

• Hollow Stone and Plumptre Street/Bellar Gate junctions

• Stoney Street/Hollow Stone junction – ONE WAY AND NO ENTRY SUSPENDED TO FACILITATE DIVERSION ROUTE

• Barker Gate/Belward Street junction

• Hollow Stone

• Bellar Gate

• Belward Street

• Hockley (the street)

• Lower Parliament Street/Lennox Street junction

• Lower Parliament Street between Hockley and Lennox Street

• Lower Parliament Street/Southwell Road junction

• Kent Street, Rick Street and Howard Street/Huntingdon Street junctions

• Wellington Street, Watkin Street, Great Freeman Street, St Mark’s Street, Curzon Place/Huntington Street junctions

All times are approximate and subject to change, depending on the number of participants and how quickly the parade moves.

Transport services

NET Tram

• The tram service from Nottingham Station to the Royal Centre will be suspended from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

• The Lace Market and Old Market Square tram stops will be closed during this period.

• Customer service agents will be dispatched to all closed tram stops to help customers.

Nottingham City Transport

NCT buses that usually operate along any of the roads above will be subject to route diversions and timetable changes.

Further information on the services affected will be released as soon as possible – please check the NCT social media pages for updates on Facebook and X.

Trentbarton

There will be no impact on services during the parade.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...