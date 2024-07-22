A pub landlord who has raised more than £120,000 for charity, has been awarded the Freedom of Derby.

Steve Kirk, who runs The Neptune pub on Osmaston Road, first began collecting money for the Royal British Legion more than 15 years ago.

He's now been given the city's highest civic honour in recognition of his "exceptional" fundraising efforts.

Steve has also raised money for other charities by doing a sponsored row, walks, auctions and raffles, and even once rowed 15 miles between Shardlow and Willington in Derbyshire.

"So proud and humbled, I love Derby"

At today's ceremony, Steve said:

"So proud, humbled, chuffed for the pub and people of Derby.

"I love Derby. Derby's my home town .... to get that it's just incredible".

The Royal British Legion alone estimate that Steve has collected more money for their Poppy Appeal than any other pub in the UK.

The man who nominated Steve for the award says he's much more than just a fund-raiser, saying:

"Steve I know for a fact, was the first person to volunteer at a vaccination centre when Covid 19 was here, that's Steve".Others have praised his willingness to get stuck in and help others, saying "he's just a normal guy he's a good guy, and "he invigorates the community that goes to his pub .. you just can't quantify it".

Steve joins a very select few who have been given this honour.

Only four other people including the likes of Brian Clough and swimmer Adam Peaty have been granted the Freedom of Derby.

Steve says he won't let the praise go to his head, but he's hoping the award does come with one perk, saying "I'd like a few parking tickets rescinded but I don't think I will".