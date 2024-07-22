Woman dies after being attacked by a pet dog in Coventry

A woman has died after a pet dog attacked her in Coventry this afternoon.

Police and ambulance teams were called to Wexford Road at around 12.15pm today (22nd July) following 999 calls.

The woman in her thirties was treated at the scene by the ambulance service. She died a short time later.

The family of the woman have been informed and the dog has been seized. The death has been reported to the coroner for further enquiries.

"We do not believe it to be of a banned breed"

Chief Inspector David Amos from the local neighbourhood policing area said:

“We understand that this is a distressing and tragic incident and we would like to thank the local community for their support and to our emergency services colleagues who dealt with this incident.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly died and will be informing the coroner of her death.

“Although the breed of the dog is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we do not believe it to be of a banned breed.

"However, a full assessment will be required before we can confirm this.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and two Midlands Air Ambulances were called out, with the first ambulance arriving on scene within six minutes of the call.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:

“Ambulance staff arrived with police officers to find a woman inside a property in a critical condition.

“With help from police, the woman was rapidly removed from the property due to safety concerns.

"Ambulance staff performed advanced life support but tragically, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.

“No one else was injured in the incident.”