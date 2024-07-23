Boy, 9, fighting for life after entering Warwickshire river

A young boy is fighting for his life after an incident at a river in Warwickshire.

Emergency services were called to reports that two people were in the water near Kingfisher Way in Alcester on Monday evening.

West Midlands Ambulance Service says a boy, 9, and another child were out of the water when they arrived and required medical treatment.

The boy was said to be in a 'serious condition'. He was given trauma care at the scene and remains at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

The girl was assessed at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Hazardous Area Response Team paramedic, a community first responder and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of patients in the water near Kingfisher Way at 9.32pm""On arrival, we found two patients who were already out of the water and needed medical treatment. A boy was in a serious condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. The second patient, a girl, was assessed and discharged at the scene." Alcester Police posted: "Our officers are currently handling an incident taking place in the river near the back of Kingfisher Way in Alcester. They will be in the area for the next few hours at least. There is no threat to the wider public."We will share more information when we are able to. Thank you for your understanding."

