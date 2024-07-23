Famous Midlands faces gather in Coventry for funeral of The Selecter frontman

Play Brightcove video

Over 200 people gathered in Coventry for the funeral of The Selecter frontman, Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson.

Hendrickson died in June, aged 73, following a cancer diagnosis.

Family, friends and a host of other two-tone musicians and figures from the wider music industry came together to pay tribute to him.

Pauline Black said: "We never got in each other's way, always happy to respect each other's boundaries and performing styles. We were the perfect antidote to each other.

"He was such a lovely man, a lovely, lovely man. I shall miss him so much."

The Selecter performed at 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham Credit: PA

The funeral service at Coventry Cathedral was followed by a private burial at Canley Garden Cemetery.

Specials founder Jerry Dammers said: "The whole was greater than the sum of the parts and the band seemed to represent the whole of the community."

Specials guitarist Lynval Golding added:"He was so softly spoken, it was like 'Gaps have you got any temper, can you get mad?' When he was on stage he was dynamite, when he was off stage he was so quiet."

Tributes poured in for the lead singer in June when his death was announced by the band on X.

The Selecter formed in the late 70s and released their sixteenth studio album Human Algebra last year.

Arthur Hendrickson was in and out of the band during its time, and played live with them up until 2023 when he became ill with cancer.

The group - best known for hits such as "On My Radio", and "Too Much Pressure" - was part of the two-tone movement borne out of Coventry and the Midlands alongside The Beat, The Specials and Madness.

Two-tone music, also known as ska-rock and ska revival, is a mix of reggae, ska, and punk music.

The shows goes on for The Selecter, who are still on the road having played at Rewind Festival last weekend and are on tour until late September when they play a homecoming show at Coventry's hmp Empire.