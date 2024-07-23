Birmingham has beat Washington DC in a bid to host the Invictus Games.

The bi-annual event, which involves military veterans from all over the world competing in a variety of sports, will be held at the National Exhibition Centre in July 2027.

The games have been held across the globe, with next year's event taking place in Vancouver in Canada.

The Birmingham event will mark the first time the games have been hosted in the UK since 2014.

How did Birmingham win the bid?

"It's a process and the process has to be carefully run", said Invictus Games Foundation CEO Dominic Reid, "you're dealing with world cities who really want it so it wasn't an easy decision. But it was it was actually the right decision."

"Washington DC was very strong and I'm sure we haven't seen the last Washington DC in the Invictus story but great to come to Birmingham, a really compelling bid, driven by some passionate and talented people so really looking forward to it."

He said that the NEC having a single site to host the games was a huge selling point and it means that veterans who are competing can be together along with family and friends who are there to support them.

The government-supported bid played on ties with The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Selly Oak which is renowned for treating thousands of injured and wounded veterans.

The Royal College of Defence Medicine and Standord Hall's world-class Defence Medical Rehab Centre is also in the area.

"I think the narrative around the QE Hospital, Fisher House, Royal College of Defence Medicine, all of that being on site is a very emotive place for a lot of our returning wounded coming back to Birmingham", explains Dominic.

"A lot of people have said to me, it means more to them bringing it back to Birmingham than anything", he added.

Helen Helliwell, CEO Invictus Games bid 2027, said the t he UK government-backed £26 million proposal was "extremely strong".

"Obviously Birmingham itself has really deep ties to the armed forces, particularly the Invictus Games community", said Helen. "We have the Queen Elizabeth Hospital just down the road which treats our wounded, injured, sick. We have the Royal College of Defence Medicine which trains our clinicians, Fisher House which looks after our families was their loved ones have been treated, and the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Center just down the road, so really strong ties to our armed forces."

"We also got this amazing venue of venue that hosted the Commonwealth Games only a few years ago", Helen continued, "so we can have everything on one site from the accommodation to the sports to the festival, to the arts, to the music to the food. Everything on one site for an incredible week of the games."

Helen stressed that the bid was extra strong as it focused on the legacy and the impact of the Games.

"It's not just about that week of the Games, amazing though that will be, it's about the legacy and impact and that will start from next year when we're handed the flag on Vancouver", she said. "More adaptive sports opportunities, more adaptive arts, more adaptive employment, for people that need it across the UK and beyond"

Staff Sergeant Jonny Ball competed in the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf in 2023.

He lives in the Midlands and served in the armed forces for almost two decades before an injury stopped his career and resulted in seven surgeries.

Birmingham winning the bid has huge sentimental value for many of the veterans involved.

"I've had all of my surgeries here in this region. The fact that those who have cared for us are going to be able to access and see the magic of the Invictus Games exactly as I felt myself in Dusseldorf last year is really quite special to me."

"They see us at our worst and it's the opportunity for them to see us at our best", he added.

