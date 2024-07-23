Man charged after boy, 10, breaks both legs in Birmingham collision

A m an has been charged following a collision in Birmingham that resulted in a boy, 10, sustaining two broken legs.

The youngster was hit by a car at the junction of Sir Harrys Road and Pershore Road just after 6 o'clock on Sunday evening.

The boy, who was on an e-scooter, broke both of his legs and is now facing months of rehabilitation.

West Midlands Police said it detained a man, 45, on Monday (22 July) and he has now been charged with failing to report an accident.

He has been bailed and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 11 September.

The force said it was initially thought that the car mounted the pavement but further investigations suggest this is not the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

