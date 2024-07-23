This year's search for a hero fundraiser to represent the Central region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards has begun.

The awards aim to recognise everyday people who work tirelessly to support charities and good causes of all sizes.

While celebrities attend one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar, it is the real people who are the stars of the show.

Each year, two fantastic fundraisers get to represent our region at an awards ceremony in London, and are even in with a chance of winning the overall ITV Regional Fundraiser of the Year award.

Last year the East Midlands winner was Zoe Cook from West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire who fundraised for hundreds of bleed kits and 20 installation cabinets, after her son was fatally stabbed.

The West Midlands winner was Tom Wilson from Stoke-on-Trent who raised thousands for Prostate Cancer UK through organised darts tournaments.

How to nominate your unsung heroes for a Pride of Britain Award

Only individuals can be nominated and they must be 18 or over.

Anyone under the age of 18 has to get permission from a parent or guardian before nominating someone

The closing date for nominations is Sunday 11th August 2024 at 11:59pm.

Full terms and conditions apply; please click here to view these.

To view the privacy notice, click here.

To make a nomination, please click here to go to the Pride of Britain website.