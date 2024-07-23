Two Leicestershire students who were cut off by rising tides on the east coast are backing a coastguard campaign to warn people of the dangers of the sea.

Alfie Beresford and Josh Porter from Loughborough say HM Coastguard saved their lives on the Whitby coastline as both night and tide drew in, leaving them trapped against the cliffs.

Play Brightcove video

One of the friends recorded a video as they set off on their walk

After getting the tides wrong and taking a dangerous route by the shore, the friends' holiday walk fossil hunting suddenly came close to disaster.

"I genuinely did think it was over"

Josh said: "It was one of the most, if not the most scary and nerve-wracking experiences I've ever had. We're jumping along these boulders and they get slippy and we're slipping into the tide that's coming in, we're getting sucked under these rocks."

Play Brightcove video

Alfie said: "We didn't think we were going to make it out because of the harsh cliffside we were up against mixed with the dark conditions - we couldn't really see what we were doing.

"There were multiple points where I genuinely did think that it was over. The fact that we've had that scare, we know now that if we were to go on a fossil hunt again we'd be a lot more safe."

The pair are now partnering with HM Coastguard in its campaign to improve coastal safety, as it says over two thousand people were cut off by the tide in the last three years.

The coastguard's 'Coast Clever' campaign has been designed to appeal to 'lads and dads' as males accounted for 83 per cent of all drownings in the UK last year.

Josh, Alfie and their two friends were caught out by the tide along the Whitby coastline as night drew in. Credit: ITV News Central

After getting trapped against the rocks, their friends, Joe and Luke, who joined them on the walk, found a rope leading up the cliffs and opted to take on the perilous climb to safety.

They made it to the top and found a local farmer who called 999 and asked for the Coastguard, who then rescued Alfie and Josh who were still stranded 100 feet below.

Clare Ebison, Deputy Station Officer for Whitby Coastgaurd Rescue Team said: "We're very pleased their terrible walk had a good outcome in the end and that Luke, Joe, Josh and Alfie lived to tell the tale.

"Tidal cut offs are very common everywhere at the coast and unfortunately, it's a frequent challenge in our location, with very big cliffs and a rugged coastline, and the tide comes in at an angle."

Play Brightcove video

HM Coastguard's top tips to stay safe at the coast:

Check the weather forecast and tide times before you set off

Stay clear of cliff edges and bases

Watch out for mud and lean back to spread your weight if you get stuck

Avoid water sports in offshore winds (when the wind blows from the land out to sea)

Tell someone where you're going and when you'll be back

Take a fully charged mobile phone

In a coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.