Another man arrested following fatal Walsall shooting

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in Walsall.

Connor Brookes, 20, died after he was shot in Well Lane in Blakenall shortly after 5pm on Monday 8 July.

Police say the suspect, 20, was held at an address on Mason Street in the Coseley area on Wednesday.

He was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm following the fatal shooting in Well Lane, Blakenall, on 8 July.

He remains in custody, and Mr Brookes’ family has been told of the development.

A nother man, 22, has already been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

West Midlands Police said investigations are continuing and anyone with information should get in touch.

