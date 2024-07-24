Birmingham pub 'heartbroken' by order to evict cats

A Birmingham pub says it will 'do everything in its power' to save two resident cats from eviction.

Staff at The Wellington in Birmingham city centre started a petition to save pub cats Malt and Hops after reportedly being ordered to remove its feline friends by Black Country Ales, which owns the pub.

The Wellington has now been flooded with glowing reviews online as supporters came forward to praise the pub and its two cats, who have been regulars for the past five years.

One staff member, who asked to remain anonymous, credited the cats with improving their mental health. They said: "The cats really helped bring me out of a bad patch.

"The cats seem to calm folks down. Plus, our older customers, who might be alone most of the time, love spending time with them."

The Wellington pub in Birmingham City Centre has been home to its two cats for 5 years Credit: BPM Media

Another worker said: "It makes little sense to me as a business decision. The cats are unique to the pub.

"They're an institution in their own right and they deserve to keep the home they've always known."

After staff invited people to leave reviews demonstrating their support for Malt and Hops, customers responded. Paul wrote: "Go for a pint and stay for the cats", and Hannah said: "The best part of the week is when we get to see Malt and Hops' adorable faces after a long day!"

James wrote: "The cats are an important part of this amazing boozer. I'm there at least 2-3 times a week for the past 10ish years. If you evict the cats, I will NOT return."

Black Country Ales has been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...