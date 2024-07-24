Body recovered in search for teenage boy in Dudley reservoir

A body has been recovered from a reservoir in Dudley in the search for a missing teenager, West Midlands Police said.

Emergency services were called to Netherton just after 6 o'clock on Tuesday evening (23 July), following reports that the boy was seen in Lodge Farm Reservoir.

West Midlands Police said emergency services had searched tirelessly for the boy, 16, after he got into difficulties.

The force said a body was found shortly before 11:30 on Wednesday morning (24 July) and formal identification will take place in due course.

Dudley Commander, Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg, said: “This is a desperately tragic event and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends.

“Equally this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive.

“We will have extra officers in the area during the coming days and we would urge anyone with concerns to talk to us.”

