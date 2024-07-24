Boy, 8, dies after drowning in Warwickshire river

A boy from Birmingham has died in hospital after he was pulled from a river in Warwickshire.

Joshua Hillstead, 8, was pulled from the River Arrow behind Kingfisher Way in Alcester and given CPR after he entered the water on Monday evening (22 July.)

He was taken to hospital and received treatment but died on Tuesday evening (23 July) following complications from drowning.

Warwickshire Police said another child was also in the water but did not require further treatment and was sent home.

DI Heidi Twynham said: "Losing a child is devastating, and we offer our condolences to the family after this tragic accident – we are liaising with the family to provide support.

"Fast, unpredictable currents and invisible deeper sections make rivers dangerous places, particularly for children and non-confident swimmers. Please take caution around our waterways.

“Thank you to our officers, members of the emergency services, and the hospital staff for everything you’ve done over the past few days."

