Brides-to-be in Nottinghamshire have been left feeling betrayed and without a wedding dress after a Bridal shop shut suddenly over the weekend.

La Belle Bridal Boutique in Sutton-in-Ashfield closed its doors and went into liquidation on Sunday, leaving several brides' wedding plans in tatters.

Hayley Cunningham was one of the brides caught out by the sudden closure, and decided to cancel her big day.

Hayley said: "I just have no words. I felt so hurt. Without a dress there's no wedding - there's 14 weeks until our wedding, what am I supposed to do?"

Her husband-to-be Kevin James said he had to watch his fiancé "shatter" and was left powerless to help her.

With brides left helpless, Ashleigh Richards Bridal decided to offer discounts on off the rack dresses at their own bridal shop in Eastwood - and has given Hayley and Kevin a dress for free.

Lisa Gadsby from Brooklyn Bridal in Mansfield has also stepped up to help, and said: "I've been working closely with one of the designers which is a designer we stock which was stocked by the shop that's now closed.

"I've been phoning them, trying to track down brides' orders, if the dresses have been ordered."

The company has brought in insolvency practitioners Strong Anderson who are placing the company into voluntary liquidation.

Strong Anderson has said it "appreciates this is a difficult time for customers" but is "not sure at this time how many brides are affected or the financial position of the Company."

Nottinghamshire Police have said they are looking into the situation at La Belle Bridal Boutique to see if any offence has been committed.

They said: "To get a full picture of what has happened here we need as many people affected as possible to get in touch with us.

“Once we have all our evidence it will be reviewed to decide if there has been an criminal dishonesty that we can prove in a court of law.”

