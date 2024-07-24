First photo released of Coventry woman killed by her American bulldog

Police have released the first photo of a Coventry woman who was killed by her own American bulldog on Monday (22 July).

Kelly Reilly's family say they are "broken" after she was attacked at an address in Wexford Road.

The American bulldog that killed the 33-year-old has been humanely destroyed, West Midlands Police confirmed.

Ms Reilly's family said she had "was the most beautiful, kind-hearted young aldy anybody could meet. She is going to be truly missed by everyone that she knew from family to friends.

"She was the most amazing mum, daughter, sister, auntie, fiancé, niece, cousin and friend to many.

“The family are so broken and are finding it difficult to come to terms that they are never going to see her beautiful face again.

“Kelly would light up any room she walked into. She had the biggest heart and cared for everyone around her.

“Kelly’s passing has hit her family, friends and wider community very bad.

“Kelly was a very family-orientated young lady and would do anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold. She will forever be in our hearts and will continue to live on in all our lives.”

