Police are searching for a teenage boy seen in a reservoir in Dudley.

West Midlands Police said the boy was seen in Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton just after 6pm on Wednesday.

Specialist search teams have been working with West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A statement from the police said: “We and the other emergency services are doing everything we can to support all those involved.

"We understand how distressing this is for the boy’s family and we’re grateful for the support offered from members of the community this evening.”

Highbridge Road near the reservoir has been closed and police have asked people to avoid the area.

