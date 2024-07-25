Play Brightcove video

A group of men involved in violence at a boxing tournament in Warwickshire have been jailed for a total of more than 48 years.

Nearly 60 men arrived in a convoy of 13 vehicles at a national amateur junior boxing championship, that was taking place at a sports centre in Ryton near Rugby on the 15th February 2020.

Police say the men entered the venue and targeted a small group of men inside.

Some of the defendants Credit: Warwickshire Police

That then started a mass violent disorder that would last for the next 20 minutes, with chairs thrown around as people were attacked.

A number of the men then went back outside to get weapons, including pickaxe handles, axes, knives, and spades, from the boots of vehicles.

Some started to attack vehicles in the car park, before the group went back inside to attack the small group of men inside, who were cornered in the bar area.

CCTV at the venue Credit: Warwickshire Police

Police say one man was forced to the ground where he was kicked, punched, and slashed with a blade, leaving him with injuries that required facial stitches.

There was also extensive damage to the venue, which led to the national junior boxing event being cancelled.

Officers say CCTV showed that 26 members of the attacking group were armed with weapons.

Around three hundred members of the public were there at the time, including the families of the many youngsters who were taking part in the event that day.

How the four-year investigation unfolded

Officers and detectives launched a large-scale investigation to trace those responsible, which involved rigorous examination of CCTV and mobile phone footage.

That led to more than 30 suspects being identified, mainly from the London and Buckinghamshire area.

After a lengthy arrest and interview phase in late 2020 and early 2021, and in the midst of national Covid lockdowns, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised 29 men to be charged with violent disorder.

Some were additionally charged with Section 20 assault leading to grievous bodily harm, and an array of weapons offences.

This then led to trials throughout 2023 which saw a string of convictions, ending with sentencing through July 2024 at Warwick Crown Court.

Sentencing concluded on the 18th July 2024, and His Honour Judge Potter commended the efforts of the officers who investigated the long-running case.

The men were armed with weapons in their vehicles Credit: Warwickshire Police

"This group thought they would get away with turning a public venue into a warzone"

Detective Constable Middleton said: “This was a brazen, outrageous incident that saw people injured and would have caused huge distress to hundreds of members of the public who had simply attended a venue to enjoy a sporting event.

"Why any member of this group thought they would get away with turning a public venue into a warzone is beyond both me and the rest of the team who took part in this investigation.

"This has been a huge undertaking and I welcome the sentences handed out.

"All those involved in this ridiculous, dangerous behaviour now have plenty of time – whether it be through doing unpaid work or sitting in a prison cell – to reflect on their actions.

"The message is clear – there is no safety in numbers for people involved in violent disorder. Behave like this in our communities, and we’ll be catching up with you".

The full list of those convicted: