23 men sentenced after violent disorder at junior boxing tournament in Warwickshire
A group of men involved in violence at a boxing tournament in Warwickshire have been jailed for a total of more than 48 years.
Nearly 60 men arrived in a convoy of 13 vehicles at a national amateur junior boxing championship, that was taking place at a sports centre in Ryton near Rugby on the 15th February 2020.
Police say the men entered the venue and targeted a small group of men inside.
That then started a mass violent disorder that would last for the next 20 minutes, with chairs thrown around as people were attacked.
A number of the men then went back outside to get weapons, including pickaxe handles, axes, knives, and spades, from the boots of vehicles.
Some started to attack vehicles in the car park, before the group went back inside to attack the small group of men inside, who were cornered in the bar area.
Police say one man was forced to the ground where he was kicked, punched, and slashed with a blade, leaving him with injuries that required facial stitches.
There was also extensive damage to the venue, which led to the national junior boxing event being cancelled.
Officers say CCTV showed that 26 members of the attacking group were armed with weapons.
Around three hundred members of the public were there at the time, including the families of the many youngsters who were taking part in the event that day.
How the four-year investigation unfolded
Officers and detectives launched a large-scale investigation to trace those responsible, which involved rigorous examination of CCTV and mobile phone footage.
That led to more than 30 suspects being identified, mainly from the London and Buckinghamshire area.
After a lengthy arrest and interview phase in late 2020 and early 2021, and in the midst of national Covid lockdowns, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised 29 men to be charged with violent disorder.
Some were additionally charged with Section 20 assault leading to grievous bodily harm, and an array of weapons offences.
This then led to trials throughout 2023 which saw a string of convictions, ending with sentencing through July 2024 at Warwick Crown Court.
Sentencing concluded on the 18th July 2024, and His Honour Judge Potter commended the efforts of the officers who investigated the long-running case.
"This group thought they would get away with turning a public venue into a warzone"
Detective Constable Middleton said: “This was a brazen, outrageous incident that saw people injured and would have caused huge distress to hundreds of members of the public who had simply attended a venue to enjoy a sporting event.
"Why any member of this group thought they would get away with turning a public venue into a warzone is beyond both me and the rest of the team who took part in this investigation.
"This has been a huge undertaking and I welcome the sentences handed out.
"All those involved in this ridiculous, dangerous behaviour now have plenty of time – whether it be through doing unpaid work or sitting in a prison cell – to reflect on their actions.
"The message is clear – there is no safety in numbers for people involved in violent disorder. Behave like this in our communities, and we’ll be catching up with you".
The full list of those convicted:
Larry McCarthy, 30, from Colne Park Caravan Site in West Drayton in Greater London was jailed for 40 months, after pleading guilty to violent disorder, assault and possession of a knife.
Anthony McDonagh, 29, from Colne Park Caravan Site in West Drayton in Greater London was jailed for 44 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder, assault and possession of a knife.
Declan McDonagh, 23, from Colne Park Caravan Site in West Drayton in Greater London was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to violent disorder, assault and possession of an offensive weapon.
William McDonagh, 36, from Pendles Paddock in Stokenchurch in Buckinghamshire was jailed for 42 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder, assault and possession of knife.
Denis Murphy, 43, from Golborne Road in London was jailed for 28 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Francis O’Donnell, 24, from Lynton Close in London, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and to possession of a bladed article. He was jailed for 33 months.
Simon G. O’Donnell Snr, 43, from Stable Way in London pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was jailed for 30 months.
Simon O’Donnell Jnr, 22, of Stable Way in London was jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.
Charles Ward, 47, from Pendles Paddock in Stokenchurch in Buckinghamshire was jailed for 25 months, after pleading guilty to violent disorder and possession of a knife - he had already served 5 months on remand.
Patrick Corcoran, 35, from Pendles Paddock in Stokenchurch in Buckinghamshire, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was jailed for 27 months.
Martin J. McDonagh, 35, from Burnhill Close in London, pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was jailed for 29 months.
Michael O’Donnell, 26, from Hadrian Way in Staines-upon-Thames, was found guilty of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. He was sentenced in his absence to four years imprisonment.
Richard O’Donnell, 33, from Stable Way in London, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was jailed for 28 months.
Edward McDonagh, 35, from Colne Park Caravan Site in West Drayton in Greater London was jailed for 44 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder, assault and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.
Martin G. McDonagh, 41, from Colne Park Caravan Site in West Drayton in Greater London, pleaded guilty to violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a bladed article. He was jailed for 40 months.
Steven McDonagh, 37 from Colne Park Caravan Site in West Drayton in Greater London, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.
Anthony T. O’Donnell, 29, from Middle Ground in Wheatley in Oxfordshire was jailed for 32 months after being found guilty of violent disorder after trial.
Anthony O’Donnell, 34, from Old Maidstone Road in Sidcup in Kent was given a 22-month prison sentence suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to violent disorder.
Simon G. O’Donnell, 36, from Stable Way in London, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 4 of the Public Order Act concerning threatening words and behaviour. He was sentenced to four months imprisonment, suspended for one year, along with 100 hours of unpaid work.
Jason O’Donnell, 35, from Stable Way in London, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 4 of the Public Order Act concerning threatening words and behaviour. He was sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for one year, and 100 hours of unpaid work.
Daniel North, 37, from Bramley Road in London, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 4 of the Public Order Act concerning threatening words and behaviour. He has been given a sentence of three months imprisonment, suspended for one year, along with 80 hours of unpaid work.
Simon C. O’Donnell, 37, from Stable Way in London pleaded guilty to breaching Section 4 of the Public Order Act concerning threatening words and behaviour. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 70 hours of unpaid work.
Brian O’Donnell, 46, from Stable Way in London, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 4 of the Public Order Act concerning threatening words and behaviour. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 80 hours of unpaid work.