A review into how police initially dealt with a mother who went on to kill her two children has been ordered, after the response was branded 'unacceptable'.

Veronique John was arrested in June after she attacked her husband, Nathan John, with a piece of wood at their home in Stoke.

John, 50, was handed a community resolution notice and allowed to return to the family's address on Flax Street the day after.

Just hours later she killed her two children Ethan and Elizabeth John at their home - and tried to kill Nathan at a nearby Campbell Road car wash.

Elizabeth and Ethan John died following the attack at the family home. Credit: Staffordshire Police

This month she was handed an indefinite hospital order for the double murder of her two children after she was deemed unfit to stand trial.

Ethan 8, had been stabbed more than 20 times and Elizabeth, 7, had brain damage from the attack.

Staffordshire Police has now branded its own response into the handling of Veronique John's initial arrest as 'unacceptable' - and the case is currently being reviewed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "On Saturday 10 June 2023, Veronique John was arrested on suspicion of assault. The victim did not wish to provide a statement or make a complaint. After being questioned in custody, she was given a restorative disposal and released the following day.

"We made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct on 12 June 2023 due to recent police contact with Veronique John. On 16 June 2023, the IOPC directed that a local investigation should take place into the previous police contact.

"Our Professional Standards Department completed their investigation which found the service level provided was unacceptable. As is standard in these circumstances, we sent a report back for the IOPC to review which is currently being considered."

The IOPC has received the Staffordshire Police report into the case.

An IOPC spokesman said: “A mandatory referral was made to us by Staffordshire Police on 12 June last year due to their previous contact with Veronique John. The information provided to us indicated that when disclosures were made to police, any threat appeared to be directed towards her husband rather than the children. From the detail given, it was not clear that police would have been aware that there was a real and immediate risk to the children.

"After careful assessment, we decided an investigation was required but that it was suitable for the force to carry out and that a sufficient level of oversight would be provided by the force sending the IOPC their report if no conduct was identified. Staffordshire Police have now sent us their investigation report, which we are currently reviewing. Our sympathies are with all those affected by this tragedy.”

