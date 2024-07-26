The family of a teenager who died in a Black Country reservoir have paid tribute to the “simply irreplaceable” teenager with "a heart full of gold".

Tyrese Johnson, 16, had finished school for the summer when he got into difficulties in Lodge Farm Reservoir around 6pm on Tuesday 26 July.

His body was recovered the following morning by police divers.

His family said: “Tyrese, words can't describe what you meant to us as a family, your loving devoted mom, your brother, dad, your niece and nephew.

"You were a kind loving young man with a heart full of gold. Your warm, gentle, kind hearted soul, simply irreplaceable.”

Dudley Commander, Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg added: “Our deepest sympathies remain with Tyrese’s family and friends. The shock of his death has devastated the whole community and we share that grief.”

The death of Tyrese has now been referred to the Coroner and his family have asked for privacy while they grieve.

