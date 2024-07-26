One dead and others injured after car hits tree in Birmingham

A man has died and two other people are in hospital after a car hit a tree in Birmingham.

West Midlands Ambulance Service teams were called at 6.01am today (26th July) to the junction of Kings Road and Coventry Road in Yardley.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, a critical care paramedic and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while investigations continue.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area Credit: BPM Media

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:

“On arrival, crews found a car had come off the road and collided with a tree.

"There were three patients. The first, a man, was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

"Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

"A second man was treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed on blue lights to the Major Trauma Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“The third patient, a teenage male, was treated by medics for injuries not believed to serious and was conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment".

Police have set up tents and buses have been diverted away from the scene.

NX West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on A45 Coventry Road near Heybarnes Circus Services 60, X1 & X2 are diverting in both directions via: Heybarnes Road, Hob Moor Road, Wash Lane, Holder Road Apologies for any disruption to your journey".