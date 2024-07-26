A 12-year-old boy from Derbyshire has been praised by King Charles and Sir David Attenborough for his work in protecting the environment.

Logan Smith from Long Eaton was barely over the shock of opening a letter from King Charles, when he opened another envelope, only to find it was from his hero - the veteran Leicester broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

The TV presenter wrote to Logan, saying: “Congratulations on all you are doing to protect the natural world.”

Sir David added: “How wonderful it would be if everyone behaved as you do !”

Logan's letter from Sir David Attenborough. Credit: Cadets Association

Logan has a real passion for the environment.

He's a member of the Long Eaton Sea Cadets and has recently been learning about water pollution from plastics.

And he's no stranger to royalty - , he and his fellow cadets have taken part in the Earthshot challenge, an environmental campaign founded by Prince William.

Logan wrote to both the King and Sir David about the work of the cadets, including plans to clear rubbish from the Attenborough Nature Reserve in Nottinghamshire.

He did not expect any replies – and says he was thrilled when he got the responses back.

Logan Smith reading his letter from The King. Credit: East Midlands Reserve Forces

His Majesty sent “warm good wishes.” The message, from the King’s Secretary, added:

“It was very kind of you to share with His Majesty your enthusiasm for recycling, and he hopes that you continue to enjoy being a member of the Sea Cadets.”

Logan, who has won a Blue Peter Green Badge, said after reading the Royal letter:

“I feel happy and excited that I’ve done something to help the environment and showed what is possible.”

The cadet, who eventually wants to serve in the Royal Navy, added: “I just want to try and keep the environment healthy and try my best to keep the planet alive.”

Erewash Borough Council’s Mayor Cllr Kate Fennelly taught Logan in the Sea Cadets.

Cllr Fennelly, who served in the RAF and is the council’s Armed Forces champion, said:

“He is a fantastic lad. I know he was thrilled to get the letter from the King – and for Sir David Attenborough to now write to him is the icing on the cake.”

Stuart Williams, Chief Executive of the East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, said:

“Cadet Smith is a fine role model for his peers and I believe we can all learn a thing or two from him.”

