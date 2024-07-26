The owners of an eight-year-old rescue cat say they're shocked that someone deliberately targeted their pet with an air gun.

Coke was shot in the attack in Hinckley in Leicestershire, which happened on the 21st June.

Coke's owners, Michelle Handy and Nigel Cole from the Stoney gate estate, found a weeping wound at the top of her front right leg.

Michelle and Nigel took her to be examined by a vet, who confirmed her injury had been caused by a gun pellet.

They were able to clean it and Coke is now recovering.

Michelle said “We were really shocked when we found out that she had been shot. We just couldn’t believe that someone had deliberately done this to her.

“This house has been in our family for over 40 years now and they have always had cats and there has never been any kind of issue with someone targeting them.

“We are thankful that Coke is recovering well - but we want to highlight what has happened to her in order to prevent it happening to other cat owners in the area.”

Karl Marston, RSPCA investigating Inspector, said:

“It’s understandably been very distressing for Coke’s owners to learn that their cat has been shot and it’s caused her considerable pain.

“The RSPCA is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch with us, particularly if you saw or heard anything unusual around the Stoney gate estate area on June 21".

"We continue to call for tighter controls on air weapons"

The RSPCA says it is braced for a spike of animal cruelty as they receive more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year. They say:“It is always very distressing to think that people may be taking pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals.“We want to see a world where every kind of animal is treated with compassion and respect and deliberate and brutal acts of cruelty should be consigned to the past.

"We continue to call for tighter controls on air weapons.

"This, along with better education and explanation of the law when buying an air gun, and requirements that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop could help relieve the problem".