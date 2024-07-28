Police are appealing for witnesses after a 39-year-old man died following a crash in Worcestershire.

It happened at around 5.30pm yesterday evening (Saturday 27th July) in Evesham, near to the junction for Badsey Road on the A46.

A black BMW 330 D Sport is believed to have collided with a hedgerow.

Emergency services attended, where the 39-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened near to the junction for Badsey Road on the A46. Credit: ITV News Central

Three men, aged 29, 34 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and driving under the influence.

All three remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone witnesses, or anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

