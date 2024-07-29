The family of a carpenter from Nottingham who was killed while working for Formula 1 in Spain, have paid tribute to him, saying they are "heartbroken".

Nikki Robinson who was 30 and from Hucknall, died after an incident outside a nightclub in Spain on the 21st June.

He worked as a carpenter for Evolution Sport.

He was described as someone who loved travelling the world, and spending quality time with his friends, family and beloved dog Bulla.

Catalan Police are investigating, and Nottinghamshire Police are supporting the family with specially-trained officers on behalf of the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office, and Spanish law enforcement.

Nikki Robinson Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

“Nikki was a hard-working lad"

In a statement, Nikki's family said:

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, and great friend Nikki Robinson.

“Nikki was a hard-working lad and a family man who tragically died whilst working for Red Bull out in Spain during the Formula One.

"The matter is under investigation by the Catalan Police.

"Nikki loved his job and had the great opportunity to travel the world with life long friends with whom he worked alongside, made possible by Evolution Sport.

“When Nikki was at home, he loved spending time with his dog and his family; particularly his Mamma Alice and was in the process of renovating a camper van for more adventures.”