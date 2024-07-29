The body of a woman has been found in the River Soar in Leicester.

Police cordoned off the route this morning (July 29) at the scene on Great Central Way, between Upperton Road and Marlow Road.

It has now reopened after being closed off for several hours.Leicestershire Police first issued a statement on social media at 7.29am, saying:

"The route is closed between Upperton Road and Marlow Road. Please find alternative routes. Updates will follow."

In an updated statement the force said:

"Following a call received shortly before 6.30am today (Monday 29 July), police attended the River Soar, close to Marsden Lane, Leicester, after the body of a woman was discovered in the water.

"The East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The women’s death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious at this stage.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and our enquiries remain ongoing. Officers are in contact with HM Coroner".