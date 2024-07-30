The Lionesses will play South Africa in Coventry on 29 October in preparation for the next Euros tournament.

The match will be one of five international friendlies before the end of the year, and will be England Women's first match since a 5-1 victory over Italy on the 27th February.

It will be the first time that England Women have played in Coventry since a 2-1 victory in the Arnold Clark Cup against Italy in February 2023.

The last time they played South Africa was also over a decade ago.

The Lionesses, who are currently third in the world rankings, will be hoping to gain some momentum and overcome their final defeat in the Women's World Cup last year.

Many fans won't forget Mary Earps penalty save in the dramatic Women's World Cup final last year. Credit: PA

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman said: "Our preparations for the EURO start now. Securing our place at the tournament next summer, without the need to participate in the Play-Offs, gives us the maximum time to prepare for the challenge that awaits us in Switzerland.

"With the current UEFA Women’s Nations League format the opportunities to play friendlies are limited.

"Therefore I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to carefully select our opponents and give ourselves four very different and difficult challenges to aid ourpreparation.

"Each nation has a different style of play, a variety of strengths and that willtest us in different ways.

"Being able to take the team across the country is also very important to us and we’repleased to be heading back to Coventry and Sheffield and two excellent stadiums. We havehappy memories from both cities and I have no doubt the fans will come out in theirnumbers to support the team, as they always do."

The match will kick off on Tuesday 29 October at 7:45pm live on ITV4.

