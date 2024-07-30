Play Brightcove video

ITV Central's Lee Comley reports on the funeral of Keaton Slater.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Keaton Slater, who died after being hit by a car which failed to stop in Coventry two months ago.

Keaton was only 12 when he died whilst walking home from school.

The local community gathered today at Coventry Cathedral in their hundreds to pay their respects and to hear tributes from Keaton's family.

The service had a sky blue theme, matching Keaton's love for Coventry City.

Reverend Mary Gregory, who held the service today, praised Keaton's family for their response and reiterated the need for justice.

Reverend Gregory said: "Something terrible happened that afternoon in June on that road. And they've (the family) been so brilliant and they want justice and that's understandable, but they've been very measured about that.

"But there must be justice for the family and for the local people who witnessed the accident and the local shopkeepers who were so amazing in their response

"There must be justice its so important."

Attendee Nathan Lewis also spoke of how important today was, as it acted as a celebration of Keaton's life.

He said: "I'm still showing my support, my love and care for that family. Because obviously they've gone through such a tragedy that has affected them.

"The weather is lovely today, nice sky blue for a sky blue celebration of Keaton's life".

Rather than opting for flowers at today's service, the family of Keaton Slater wanted donations to charity so that Keaton's legacy could help other children.

"She chose us because she wanted, instead of the flowers for her child's memory to be passed on and help other children in that sense. I think Coventry as a community, it's there".

Keaton died on the 14th June on the Radford Road, he was hit by a black BMW just a mile away from today's service.

Pictured is Dolars Aleksanders who is still wanted by West Midlands Police. Credit: ITV Central

Police are still searching for the driver of the vehicle and are continuing to search for Dolars Aleksanders, who is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

