Peter Bearne visited a group of knitters who were protesting cuts to libraries in Nottingham.

Dozens of knitters descended onto Nottingham city centre to protest cuts to services in Nottingham.

The group made of mainly older people gathered and sat on chairs to knit by the Brian Clough statue in Old Market Square.

The protestors were all part of 'Knit and Natter' groups which meet in libraries across Nottingham that are under threat.

Under current plans, Nottingham City Council's financial troubles are well known and it says it needs to save one and a half million pounds from the library services over the next two years.

The protestors say that knitting and nattering is part of the fabric of their lives, among them is 98 year old Joan Taylor.

"It means a lot because at my age you can't really go very far and the library is lovely.

"(If they closed the library) it would be awful, I really think it would be awful".

A public consultation is on the plans until the 19th of August.

Libraries in Basford, Bilborough, Radford-Lenton and Aspley have been earmarked to shut in the next two years.

ITV News Central have contacted the council for comment...

