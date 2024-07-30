West Midlands Police spent less than 1% of criminal money on road safety

West Midlands Police spent less than 1% of money recovered from the proceeds of crime on road safety.

Data shared with ITV News Central by Birmingham Edgbaston MP Preet Gill shows only £34,591 was used to tackle the issue, despite the force recovering £3,786,232 in 2022-2023.

The news comes as many across the Midlands are campaigning for better road safety and awareness, after multiple deaths on our roads.

Among them is Better Streets for Birmingham, who say that since last year alone 23 people have died in fatal collisions in Birmingham.

The MP for Edgbaston, Preet Gill, said in the last two months alone two of her constituents have died in road accidents. One of them was just 20 years old.

"It’s heartbreaking that so many people in this city have lost loved ones as a result of dangerous driving. Everyone should feel safe on our roads."

Ms Gill said: "Improving road safety is an emergency in this city. West Midlands Police along with Birmingham’s leaders must look at how we can work together to ensure that no one else tragically dies on our region’s roads."

The data also shows, from 2017 to 2023, out of £14,438,393 recovered, just £62,346 was allocated to 'road arms initiatives'.

Birmingham City Council has backed calls for the declaration of a "road safety emergency", but when asked West Midlands Police did not directly respond to how much money has been spent on road safety.

Councillor Majid Mahmood has written a letter to West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford.

He stated that following the incidents in Boldmere yesterday evening and on Coventry Road this morning: "We have now had 10 fatal collisions on Birmingham’s roads this calendar year."

Mr Mahmood said following information received from the police, the causes of the most serious and fatal collisions appear to be largely related to alcohol, drugs, dangerous driving, and nighttime street racing.

He said a Road Safety Emergency must be declared and has requested the immediate standing up of a Gold Command to coordinate a multi-agency response.

When asked, West Midlands Police did not directly respond to how much money has been spent on road safety.

In a statement it said: "In the West Midlands, we have set the goal to reduce road death and serious injury to zero under Vision Zero. "We are working with communities and partners and are aware of their entirely understandable concern."Our partnership sees us work with local councils, charities the West Midlands Combined Authority and others to achieve safer roads for everyone. "Our proactive approach involves focused operations in key areas, tackling the 'fatal four' and preventing harm to the most vulnerable road users. The fatal four includes, speeding, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

"We will continue our push to Vision Zero but to achieve this goal, we will need the support of all partners, communities and road users."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...