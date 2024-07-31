A judge has rejected a media application to name two 12-year-old boys found guilty of murdering a stranger in a machete attack in Wolverhampton.

In her ruling, Mrs Justice Tipples, sitting at Nottingham Crown Court, said the welfare of the boys outweighed the public interest and open justice principles.

The youths, who were convicted in June of murdering 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai in June, are due to be sentenced on Thursday 26 September and Friday 27 September.

More to follow...