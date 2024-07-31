A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Stafford.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to a house on Newport Road at 10.25am on Monday 29 July to reports that a woman had died.

The 44-year-old man, from Stafford, remains in custody and detectives have been granted extra time to interview him.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101.

