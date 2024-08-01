Former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare dies aged 60

Craig Shakespeare, who managed several football teams including Leicester City, has died at the age of 60.

The highlight of his coaching career came as assistant to Claudio Ranieri in the Foxes' shock Premier League title in 2016.

He also coached at Hull, Watford, Aston Villa, Norwich and Everton, and was assistant to Sam Allardyce during his one-game stint as England manager.

Shakespeare was diagnosed with cancer last year.

In a statement released by the League Managers' Association, his family announced he had "passed away peacefully this morning at home surrounded by his family."

They said: "Whilst he family are immensely proud of his footballing achievements as both a player and a coach, to us, his family, he will always primarily be a loving and loved husband, father, son, brother and uncle.

“The loss is devastating to us all and we would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly difficult time as we try to come to terms with, and mourn, the loss of a very special person.

“The family would like to thank and acknowledge the many prayers and good wishes sent during the past few difficult months, many of which we were unable to respond to but all meant a lot to Craig and the family.”

Craig Shakespeare was assistant manager for Leicester City's 2016 Premier League-winning campaign Credit: PA

As a player, Shakespeare turned out for Walsall for whom he made more than 350 appearances, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and West Brom.

Shakespeare's former team was among those in the footballing community to pay tribute to him, writing: "West Bromwich Albion are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Craig Shakespeare.

"A midfielder in his playing days, he made more than 120 appearances across three years at The Hawthorns between 1990 and 1993.

"Craig then dedicated close to a decade of service to the Baggies in various off-field roles, including a stint as Caretaker Manager in 2006."

Aston Villa wrote on X: "Aston Villa Football Club is deeply saddened by the news that Craig Shakespeare has passed away after a brave battle with cancer.The heartfelt thoughts of everyone at Aston Villa are with Craig’s wife Karen and his children Elle and Jed, at this extremely difficult time."