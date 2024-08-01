Play Brightcove video

Pictures from Facebook / Laura Whelan

Heavy rain and thunder has caused flooding in parts of Birmingham.One woman recorded a flooded street from her bedroom window on Warren Farm Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham this morning.

Thunderstorms and hailstorms are due to sweep across the Midlands today as temperatures reach up to 30C, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms covering the majority of England for the whole day, which may lead to sudden flooding and disruption to transport.

The Met Office predicts heavy and thundery showers across parts of the Midlands will ease towards midday.

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected which could produce 50mm of rain or more in one to two hours as well as gusty winds, large hailstones and the risk of flooding.

Yellow thunderstorm warning - what to expect:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Areas affected in the Midlands:

- East Midlands:

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

- West Midlands:

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

Your forecast over the next few days:

Thursday: Outbreaks of heavy rain to start with a risk of isolated thunder. This clears east during the morning leaving behind sunny spells. By the afternoon, risk of heavy showers developing with the potential of turning thundery. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Thursday night: Showers gradually fizzling out during the evening to become largely dry with variable cloud. Where skies become clear in the early hours, mist and fog patches may form. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Friday: Any mist or fog patches soon clearing to a bright start. Sunny spells with scattered showers, possibly heavy with a risk of thunder. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

