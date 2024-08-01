Play Brightcove video

ITV Central reporter Peter Bearne sat down with the Paul Hyatt, who is still waiting for answers more than 12 months after his wife's death.

The husband of a woman in Leicestershire who died after falling down a cellar door in a pub has hit out against investigators after waiting more than a year for a court case.

Paul Hyatt and his wife Julie were having lunch with friends at a pub near Market Harborough in Leicestershire. Julie hadn't been drinking.

She opened a door, not knowing it was the door to the pub's cellar, and fell.

Julie, who was 57-years-old, sustained serious injuries and died nine days after her fall.

Julie fell at The Langton Arms in Market Harborough. Credit: ITV News Central

In the time that passed, Paul, from Countesthorpe, repeatedly contacted the council for updates on the case, but said he's gotten nowhere.

Paul has learned that Harborough District Council have brought in a solicitor from another council to help with the case.

Two months ago, the council asked Paul for Julie's death certificate, something that the family won't get until after the inquest.

ITV Central is also aware of two other similar cases elsewhere in the country which came to court in 12 months.

Speaking to ITV News Central, Paul said, following the incident: "It was hell at the time. I was in some very very dark places."

He added: "I just wish somebody would go in and shake that department up and get this sorted. Enough is enough. All I want is justice...I lost my wife."

In response, Haborough District Council say that they sympathise with Mr Hyatt's frustrations.

They told ITV News Central that this case is a complex and lengthy criminal investigation, and they're unable to comment on its progress. Specialist legal resource, they added, was allocated without delay. They said they've liaised with Mr Hyatt and his solicitor as much as they can, but there's a limit to what they can disclose.The Redcat Pub Company, which runs the Langton Arms, said: "We have and will continue to fully co-operate with the investigations being carried out by the authorities with regards to this incident."But for Paul and Annette, the wait for justice still continues.

