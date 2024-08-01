Play Brightcove video

Visitors to Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge are being told to not be alarmed about the pools' water appearing a turquoise blue colour.

The warm weather has been blamed for the growth of algae which reduces oxygen levels in the water.

Specialists have been treating the pool in the hope of saving the lives of thousands of fish.

The blue colour should reflect more of the sunlight and improve the levels of oxygen.

Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, Cllr Damian Corfield said:“Exceptionally sunny and warm periods result in sunlight penetrating the water and increasing algae growth.

“Algae reduces oxygen levels in the pool and can be harmful to fish and general water quality, so we have had to take action.

“Visitors to the park will notice the pool to have a blue appearance, but I would urge them not to be alarmed by this.

“It is part of our treatment plan to reflect the sun, reduce algae and improve the oxygen within the pool. We have also deployed an additional pump to compliment the work of the central fountain to improve oxygen levels.”

