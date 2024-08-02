A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four people were injured during armed disorder in Walsall earlier this week.

The boy was taken into custody this afternoon.

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding, has been bailed.

Four men were taken to hospital with injuries following reports of fighting and a gun being fired at a car in Reedswood Lane, Birchills, at around 11.50pm on Wednesday night (31 July).

One man was discharged shortly after, arrested and taken into custody while three other men remain in hospital. None of the men are now believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Section 60 powers across Walsall have been extended until 10am tomorrow morning.

It allows police to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds.

