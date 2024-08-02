An animal sanctuary owner in Warwickshire is inviting people to celebrate her 80th birthday alongside her 400 rescue animals.

Carole Webb is hosting an open day on August 11 at the Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS) in Wolverton.

Carole, a former veterinary nurse, began growing her adoptive family in 1988, after taking in a sickly lamb, named Larry, from a farmer.

After caring for Larry, Carole began rescuing more poorly lambs – namely the ‘Diddly Family.’ As the collection of animals grew, she had to move from her Hertfordshire home to the 59-acre site in Wolverton.

Today, around 400 animals, including around 350 sheep, pigs, rabbits and chickens call the sanctuary home, many who are old and living with disabilities – from loss of limbs to arthritis.

Carols supports 400 animals, including around 350 sheep, pigs, rabbits and chickens. Credit: Handout / Cat Thompson

Carole says the sanctuary has faced hardships in recent years, due to weather extremes affecting food supplies and damaging buildings, as well as the impact of covid and soaring costs.

Ms Webb has reportedly often paid out her own pocket to keep the animals at the sanctuary, and away from harm.

Since moving to Woolly Park, Carole has chosen to live in a mobile home to keep her personal living costs down, so she can prioritise providing the animals with high levels of safety and comfort.

Carole says the animals have been a comfort to her as much as she's comforted them throughout the 36 years. Her daughter Melanie died aged 32 of a heart attack in her arms, while her mother passed away from breast cancer shortly after.

Carole said: "I consider myself lucky as I have been able to live most of my life doing what I want - rescuing animals and giving them a loving life.

"Heartbreak has come along the way, but my passion to rescue outweighs the many heartbreaks I have had.

She added: "My animals are my life, and my goal is to make their lives happy and care free, free from fear and pain."

