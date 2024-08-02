A teenage girl has been stabbed as she walked through the streets of Coventry in the early hours of the morning.

The young woman was walking on Robin Hood Road in Willenhall yesterday morning (Thursday, August 1) when she was attacked.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

He has been released on bail with conditions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.