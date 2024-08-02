Third hospice fundraising elephant hit by vandalism

A third sculpture which was part of a hospice fundraising art trail has been vandalised.

The March of the Elephants trail features 30 large elephant sculptures and more than 40 mini elephants decorated by local and national artists. It runs through the streets of Lichfield, Tamworth, and Sutton Coldfield and aims to raise money for St Giles Hospice.

‘Bill the Builder’ was found vandalised on the morning of Friday, August 2 in Sutton Coldfield.

He appeared to have been pushed from his plinth damaging his feet.

Damage to the elephant sculpture after it was pushed from its plinth Credit: St Giles Hospice

It follows vandalism to two other sculptures, 'Vince' and ‘Tamworth Pigs’, which were damaged within days of the trail opening.

Both these elephants have now been repaired and are back on the trail, but at a financial cost to the hospice.

‘Bill the Builder’ sculpture Credit: St Giles hospice

Elinor Eustace, Interim Chief Executive Officer at St Giles Hospice, said: "We are utterly heartbroken.

"Each of these sculptures represents more than just art – this trail is a critical fundraising activity for St Giles. With hospices across the UK facing a £77 million funding deficit, every penny raised through this trail is crucial."

Georgia Haynes, Project Event Manager at St Giles Hospice, added: "We've seen images on social media of people climbing on some of the elephants.

"We plead with the public to treat these sculptures with care and respect. They are not playground equipment - they are works of art that will fund crucial care for someone's loved one."

Each sculpture could raise anything from £3,000 upwards - equivalent to over 100 hours of one-to-one nursing care for patients.

