Hundreds of rival protestors separated by police cordon in Nottingham

Our reporter Mark Kielesz-Levine sent this report from Nottingham.

Hundreds of people gathered in Nottingham from so-called far-right and anti-racist groups.

Police had to form a human line to seperate the rival protestors in Old Market Square this afternoon (August 3rd).

The two groups faced off against each other, with bottles and plastic being thrown at each other.

The protests come after the tragic killing of three young girls in Southport earlier this week.

There have violent protests in Hartlepool and in Sunderland in the past days.

There were fears something similar would've been seen in Nottingham as the groups came together.

Three Nottingham MPs, Nadia Whittome, Alex Norris and Lilian Greenwood all released a statement in which partly it said: "Far-right groups using the killing of children to further their own racist agenda is an insult to the victims and their families."

Elsewhere in the East Midlands, Leicestershire Police said have warned about the dangers of false information on social media, where there was a rumour of a demonstration of 50,000 people.

They say they haven't asked any businesses to close and say local officers are around for people to approach for any concerns.