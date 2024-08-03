Third man jailed after the murder of a young father in Birmingham

A third man has been jailed for the murder of a young father in Birmingham.

Murtaza Nazir, who was 26, was fatally shot in Bagshaw Road in Stechford in August 2020.

He was driving a Black Mitsubishi Shogun but within minutes of parking up and getting out he had been fatally shot.

The father of one was approached by two other vehicles displaying cloned number plates, each with a driver and a gunman inside.

The cars, a white Dacia Duster and a grey Seat Leon, had been driving around the area for about half an hour before they arrived at speed and suddenly stopped next to the victim.

One person from the back of each vehicle got out and from different angles each carrying a handgun, fired a total of 10 bullets at Nazir whilst their accomplices kept the engines running.

The two gunmen got back in the cars and sped off leaving Nazir dying in the street. All four people were at the scene for no more than 30 seconds.

30-year-old Akeem Lawrence was found guilty of murder and conspiring to posses a firearm. Credit: West Midlands Police

Police say 30-year-old Akeem Lawrence was instrumental in the murder of Murtaza Nazir in a meticulously planned killing.

Following an investigation, in April 2021, Tahir Zaman and Shamrez Khan were convicted and sentenced for Nazir’s murder and jailed for life with a minimum term behind bars of 25 years.

After further CCTV evidence and mobile phone data were secured by investigators, Lawrence, was also charged with murder and conspiring to possess a firearm.

He denied the charges but at Birmingham Crown Court, but a jury found him guilty of both charges.

Lawrence of Birmingham was sentenced yesterday to life, with a minimum term of 35 years.

West Midlands Police, Det Insp Jim Mahon said: "It is only right and proper that Lawrence has also been convicted of the murder of Mr Nazir, a much-loved family man who at the time had a 10-month-old son.

"Our investigations have been complex and thorough, spanning many, many months, but it has resulted in another of the men involved in this callous killing being brought to justice."It is never too late to come forward and tell us what you know. So, despite this successful conviction, I would ask again for anyone who is yet to pass on what they know about all those involved in Mr Nazir’s murder, to talk to us."