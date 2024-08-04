Play Brightcove video

A police officer has been injured in violence at a Holiday Inn hotel in Tamworth tonight (4th August).

Officers are urging the public to avoid the area around the hotel in the town in Staffordshire.

Specialist officers are continuing to deal with what officers describe as "violent acts of thuggery".

Tamworth Police teams say a large group of individuals are in the area and have been throwing projectiles, smashing windows, starting fires and targeting officers.

Videos posted on social media show crowds at the hotel:

Officers say they're working to keep the public safe.

Specialist drone surveillance and the national police air service (NPAS) have been deployed to sweep the area, to identify those involved in the violence.

Meanwhile Solihull Police teams are in Hermitage Road tonight, after receiving a number of calls about a large gathering.

On X officers said "We're there making sure everyone stays safe until the numbers disperse".

Fires were set outside the Holiday Inn in Rotherham Credit: PA

In a similar incident to Tamworth today (4th August), a Holiday Inn housing asylum seekers was attacked in Rotherham.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised that those involved in unrest will “face the full force of the law”.