A man from Birmingham has been jailed for 21 years for rapes against a woman, and historic rape and sexual abuse of two children.

West Midlands Police say Marcus Newton's crimes came to light after his three brave victims came forward.

Newton who is 27 and from Aston, was jailed after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 26th July.

Marcus Newton Credit: West Midlands Police

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

He was found guilty of two charges of raping a child under 13, one charge of sexually assaulting a child under 13, and three charges of rape.

Officers say they were made aware of his offences after one of his victims contacted them to say that he had been raped by Newton.

He told police how Newton’s actions had a massive impact on his mental health, and that the offending took place when he was a young boy.

Two more victims then came forward - one was a woman who said she had been raped by Newton in 2018 and 2019.

Another woman then came forward to say she had been raped by Newton over a period of four years, while she was still a child.

Police say they analysed footage on her phone, which included messages and pictures sent by Newton to corroborate her story.

"Newton has shown no signs of remorse"

Detective Sergeant Sareena Puri from the Adult Investigation Team said:

“Newton is a sexual predator who raped and sexually abused his vulnerable victims.

"Two of them were under the age of 13 at the time.

"We are pleased with the sentence which sends out a clear message that people who behave in this appalling way will be caught and will spend many years behind bars.

“I would like to praise the courage of his three victims who came forward to tell us what he had done.

"Their bravery in giving evidence in court has to be commended.

Newton has shown no signs of remorse for what he has done and for the impact his offending has had on the lives of his three victims.

“We hope their bravery encourages other people subjected to sexual abuse and rape to come forward. We are here to help and listen.”