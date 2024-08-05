The Labour MP for Tamworth has condemned rioters who attacked the town's Holiday Inn Express last night (4th August).

Staffordshire Police has started an investigation after an officer was injured in violence at the hotel.

Police say a crowd of hundreds of protesters gathered and starting attacking the hotel, with responding officers faced with being attacked with petrol bombs and fireworks.

The aftermath of the violence at the hotel Credit: ITV News Central

A large-scale policing operation, supported by colleagues from neighbouring police forces, was deployed to the area after the crowd quickly became hostile.

Sarah Edwards, the area's MP, released a statement on social media, which confirmed that nobody inside the hotel was injured.

"An assault on the rule of law"

She wrote: "It is not protest. It's not legitimate. It's a crime and violent disorder. An assault on the rule of law....

"This behaviour will not be tolerated on our streets. Tamworth is a welcoming and caring community.

"Those who are intent on stoking disorder and division are not welcome and do not speak for Britain or for Tamworth.

"It is fortunate that no one inside the hotel was injured, but rest assured those involved in the violence will face the full force of the justice system".

She earlier described the scenes in Tamworth on X as "shocking & disgraceful" & are still ongoing", saying "This will not be tolerated in our town".

It comes amid criticism from some for the MP who, on the 30th July, made a speech in the House of Commons saying "people want their hotel back".

In the speech Ms Edwards said: "In Tamworth the Holiday Inn has been used for asylum purposes for years and the simple reality is that residents want their hotel back. Tamworth benefits from local tourism and as I have said before in this Chamber, the Holiday Inn should be for holidays. I therefore welcome (the) announcement that the Border Security and Immigration Bill includes plans to end asylum hotel use."

The leader of Tamworth Borough Council, councillor Carol Dean, and the Chief Executive Stephen Gabriel issued a joint statement condemning Sunday’s attack.

Their statement said “The outbreak of violence and criminal damage is totally unacceptable.

“We will do everything in our power to support the authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to account for their actions.

“Everyone has a right to express their views, that must be done, peacefully and responsibly.

“While we understand and respect the right of citizens to express their concerns and opinions, we cannot and will not support actions that resort to violence, intimidations and disorder.

“These events are not a reflection of our town and its community".